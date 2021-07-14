Fire in apartment causes major damage, displaces occupants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire in an apartment building on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids caused significant damage on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

At around 7:39 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 1407 Third Avenue SE. Firefighters saw some smoke exiting from a first-floor unit in the building. The fire was extinguished by firefighters after ensuring that all residents got out of the building safely.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The unit where the fire started sustained major damage, according to officials, with smoke damage to other units. The occupants of the unit were displaced.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

