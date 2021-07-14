Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Document: Officer used Taser on 75-year-old without warning

Body cam footage to be released
Officer Nicholas Hanning is charged with third-degree assault after he allegedly used a Taser...
Officer Nicholas Hanning is charged with third-degree assault after he allegedly used a Taser on and punched a 75-year-old man.(Source: Idaho Springs Police, KMGH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Court documents say a Colorado police officer used a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning less than a minute after he answered his door holding what authorities called a sword-like object.

An arrest affidavit was released Tuesday and says Idaho Springs police Officer Nicholas Hanning didn’t issue a warning before using the Taser on May 30. He’s been charged with third-degree assault but has not been asked to enter a plea to the charge yet.

The document says Hanning told a paramedic that he also punched the man, identified as 75-year-old Michael Clark, in the back of the head.

Clark’s attorney, Sarah Schielke, says he’s still in the hospital six weeks later after the Taser shock set off a series of health problems, including a stroke.

Also Tuesday, Judge Cynthia Jones ruled that body camera footage of the incident must be released to the public by July 29 under a new state law.

The law that took effect immediately when Gov. Jared Polis signed it July 6 generally requires that unedited body camera footage be released within 21 days of a request.

However, since the first request for the video was made by Clark’s daughter on May 31, before the law took effect, the timeline requiring the video to be released did not start until Hanning was charged on July 8, two days after the law took effect, Jones said.

A lawyer for 75-year-old Michael Clark says he’s still in the hospital six weeks later after...
A lawyer for 75-year-old Michael Clark says he’s still in the hospital six weeks later after the Taser shock set off a series of health problems, including a stroke.(Source: Clark Family, KMGH via CNN)

Schielke publicly called for the release of the video and court document Monday, saying police have released misleading information about what happened that suggests that Clark deserved the treatment.

Hanning’s lawyer, Lara Jimenez, previously opposed the release of the footage but, after Schielke’s comments, she said she would not fight its release since she thinks it will show some of Schielke’s statements were inaccurate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP GraphicsBank
Officials identify victim in fatal Linn County crash on Sunday
The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
Juror in Bahena Rivera murder trial reacts to verdict, calls case “emotional”
Claim of new suspect in Bahena Rivera conviction could lead to mistrial

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement
American League's starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, throws during the...
Sho-case: Shohei Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL, bats, too
Cedar Rapids looking into project revamping building in Wellington Heights into community...
Cedar Rapids looking into project revamping building in Wellington Heights into community resource center
North Liberty man plans to bike 1,000 miles to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention
North Liberty man plans to bike nearly 1,000 miles to raise money for veteran suicide awareness