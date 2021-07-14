Coe College to build $2.6 million Center for Health and Society

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coe College recently announced its plans for a new Center for Health and Society. The new center will cost $2.6 million and will be funded by donations and a grant from the Hall-Perrine Foundation.

The CHS aims to expand health care education with the growing need for health care industry employees. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US is estimated to add 2 point four million health care related jobs from 2019 to 2029, a 15% increase.

The COVID-19 pandemic only showed Coe how valuable adding health care programs will be to its students.

“The last 18 months have taught us that health and wellness is connected to every one of our systems, economic, political, social,” said Interm President, David Hayes. “We feel that an ability to study health as it relates to all facets of our lives will be a very powerful opportunity for students to find their own path,”.

The CHS will offer programs to all Coe students no matter their major. The college hopes to open up its students to new opportunities in health care even if they are not majoring in a health related field.

“Coe College already began implementing courses offered by the CHS into their curriculum in the Spring 2021 semester.

For example, a student was able to partner with a local healthcare provider so that they could do an internship on the financial side of healthcare,” said Hayes.

Hayes says the unique location of Coe College helps take this program one step further by being able to offer students real-world opportunities in the MedQuarter.

“The ability for Coe students to get real-life experience within the med quarter and the creative corridor itself is going to be a real game-changer for our students,” said Hayes.

Coe will break ground on the new center this September and hopes to open it up for students in the Fall of 2022.

