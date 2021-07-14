City of Dubuque designates director for new Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque designated a director for its new Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, part of the city’s equitable poverty prevention and reduction plan.

Anderson Sainci has been working as Dubuque’s resource management coordinator and supervisor for around seven years. He has been overseeing the city’s trash and recycling collection, but recently, he got the call to lead the city’s new office.

”I think it is always an honor when you get an opportunity to do something new and it is something that I am passionate about,” Sainci said.

According to city officials, the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support is being developed to manage, coordinate, and implement the Dubuque Community Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan program, which is a priority of the Dubuque City Council.

Sainci said his passion for helping others will be put to good use in part one of his new responsibilities, which includes making sure Dubuque neighbors feel included in conversations on how to reduce and prevent poverty.

”I think everything for me starts off with people, understanding people, and putting a face,” Sainci said. “And so, if I ever needed something or vice versa, people do not have to go online to see who is that person; they can just say, ‘I know him personally. I can text him, I can call him, I can email him.’”

Sainci’s new job will also have him bringing together organizations across the city that address issues related to poverty.

“We are not looking to duplicate any efforts at all, but really support those organizations that are doing great work already,” Sainci said. “If Anderson is looking for any type of support he does not have to go to 30 different organizations, if there is an opportunity to bring organizations together to streamline processes and procedures.”

One of those organizations is St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment, a non-profit that provides before-and-after-school programming in four of the Title 1 elementary schools in the Dubuque Community School District.

”When you get to work with some really amazing families who are working super hard every day to fall out of their hands because either they do not know, they are not educated or there are no other supports surrounding them,” Beth McGorry, St. Mark’s director of donor relations, said. “That is what I think this office is really going to do. It is going to surround our families with support.”

Sainci said he hopes he can change people’s perspectives around local government through this job.

“We are not just ‘big government,’ you know, it is an organization that wants to make this community an equitable community of choice,” Sainci said. “I want for us to be able to look down the road five to ten years from now and say, ‘Ok, are we improving people’s lives or are we not? Do we see the needle moving or do we not?’”

Sainci will begin his new role on August 22.

