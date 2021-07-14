Show You Care
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 4-year-old

The child’s mother has been contacted and the situation has been resolved.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the mother of a 4-year-old boy has been contacted after he was found walking alone Wednesday morning.

Officials put out a call for help in identifying the boy, who was found in the 100 block of Short Street in Hazleton.

In a Facebook post, officials said the boy was unable to help locate his parents or provide a home address, and after canvassing the immediate area, the child was taken to the Sheriff’s Office in Independence.

Since then, the Facebook post has been updated to say the situation has been resolved.

