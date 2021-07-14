Show You Care
Biden nominates former Iowa governor for Board of Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corporation

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden has nominated former Iowa governor Chet Culver for a position under his administration.

Culver would serve on the Board of Directors of the Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corporation.

He previously served in this same position during the Obama Administration.

Culver was the 40th governor of Iowa. He served from 2007 to 2011.

If approved, this would make Culver the second former Iowa governor to serve the president.

Former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack currently serves as the Secretary of Agriculture.

