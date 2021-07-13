Show You Care
Workers remove boat for inquiry in Adventureland water ride accident

By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Workers have used a crane to remove a boat from an Iowa amusement park as investigators look into what caused an accident that killed one boy and critically injured his brother.

The boat weighing over 1,700 pounds was removed from the channel on the Raging River ride so that inspectors and engineers could have a closer examination. Adventureland attorney Guy Cook says the boat was placed on a trailer and taken to a secure location.

The boat was carrying six members of an Iowa family at the park in Altoona when it unexpectedly overturned on July 3, trapping two of them underneath in the water for minutes. 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died of his injuries, while 16-year-old David Jaramillo remains hospitalized in critical condition.

