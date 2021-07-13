Uptown Marion construction project begins Tuesday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The 7th avenue reconstruction and streetscape project begins Tuesday. The project aims to improve uptown infrastructure and a more usable streetscape. The city will be reconstructing the streets and sidewalks, as well as, replacing underground utilities.

A new plaza will also be built uptown as a part of the project. The new plaza will be located on 11th Street and expand from the Uptown Artway south across 7th Avenue.

The project will begin on the 1200 block of 7th avenue and work westward.

“It’s gonna just be beautiful. They’re just gonna be more ADA accessibility. And just be a more usable streetscape for everyone,” said Brooke Pouty, Marion Chamber of Commerce Uptown Director.

The construction will cause limited parking and access to uptown businesses, but Pouty says this project will help the businesses long term. The city is encouraging people to continue to support the businesses during the construction using the various parking lots in the town.

“There’s a parking lot on 8th Avenue and 12th Street, that would be a really great place to park to go to some of the businesses and there’s always free street parking,” said Pouty.

The project is estimated to take two years to complete.

