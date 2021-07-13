Show You Care
Three juveniles arrested after two separate vehicle chases across multiple Iowa counties

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three juveniles have been arrested after one chase involving a stolen vehicle led to another chase in another stolen vehicle.

It all started at about 3:38 a.m. on Friday when the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle being operated by juveniles out of Cedar Rapids, possibly being seen in the Elgin area.

Deputies said they saw the 2000 Ford Taurus going at a high rate of speed on Highway 18 near Rose Road. A pursuit ensued, with the juveniles attempting to elude the officers, but the vehicle crashed into a creek near a home on Highway 18.

Officials said the three juveniles then fled on foot, but one male was apprehended after a foot chase on Highway 18 and W Avenue.

The other two juveniles, a male and a female, walked to a home on X Avenue, north of Highway 18, and stole a minivan. Video footage from the property reportedly shows the two juveniles taking the van at around 5 a.m.

Officials said the stolen minivan was later seen that morning in Fredericksburg, with the juveniles believed to be heading to Waterloo.

A Bremer County Deputy reported seeing the minivan heading southbound on Highway 63 near Denver. When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver attempted to elude again.

The vehicle chase ended with another foot chase after the vehicle went into the ditch and crashed southeast of Denver.

Law enforcement said they apprehended the two juveniles after a search of the area.

Charges in Fayette County include Operating Without Owner’s Consent, Criminal Mischief, Eluding and Interference with Official Acts. More charges are pending from Bremer County and Cedar Rapids.

The incident remains under investigation.

