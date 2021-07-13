Show You Care
Test Iowa to transition to offering at home COVID-19 testing kits

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans will soon be able to access COVID-19 at-home testing kits through the state’s Test Iowa program.

The State announced it would end operations at its Test Iowa sites by July 16.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the program will transition to providing free, self-administered test kits through a partnership with the State Hygienic Lab.

Iowans will receive a testing kit, collect samples at home and return the samples through UPS. Test results would be sent through the mail.

Iowans can choose between picking up test kits at 125 community sites around the state, or having them shipped to their homes for free.

Test kits will be available starting Friday.

Drive-through Test Iowa sites in Des Moines and Davenport and testing clinics are expected to remain open until 4 p.m. on July 16.

The state said it plans to update its Test Iowa site to list sites offering test kits once the transition occurs.

