Stormy weather moves in on Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mugginess has returned. You probably have noticed the dew points rising. This rise continues tomorrow with dew points pushing into the 70s. The moisture available combined with a cold front pushing across the state provide the perfect conditions for storms. Strong to severe storms are possible across eastern Iowa tomorrow afternoon and evening. This severe threat is also accompanied by a heavy rain threat through Thursday. Have a good night!

