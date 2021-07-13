Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A Place to Perform For Our Town Solon

Voters passed $25.5 million bond vote in 2014, part of the money to pay for Solon Center for the Arts
The 806-seat Solon Center for the Arts is only a few years old and still a gem of culture for...
The 806-seat Solon Center for the Arts is only a few years old and still a gem of culture for students and performers at Solon High School.(Staff)
By Chris Earl
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) – Imagine a high school auditorium that seats about two times the high school’s enrollment.

The Solon Center for the Arts is a slice of a $25.5 million bond referendum that district voters easily passed in 2014. A new intermediate school and special education classrooms made up a majority of the approved money.

Yet Keith Duster, the technical director for the “CFA”, as it’s known in Solon, is quick to praise the opportunities this building allows.

“The old facility was part of the old middle school,” said Duster. “It sat about 400 people.”

The “new” and, again, this is relative compared with the facilities auditorium, seats 806 people. Solon High School has about 450 students. That’s quite a crowd to welcome for the big productions.

“This gives the opportunities for the students that they couldn’t have and gives the community a more professional department,” said Duster.

Izzy Paisley is one of those students, as a junior at Solon. She also works in the tech department at the CFA.

“Deciding when the lights change and when the scenery moves,” Paisley said when describing her workload behind the scenes.

Ask anyone in a school production about the chemistry that’s needed for a successful outcome. It requires understanding that goes beyond the grades and even the roles. Paisley talked about how the older students helped craft and nurture the love for theatre when she was younger.

“What they loved about the theatre, they brought to us about our love of the theatre and you create a lot of memories here,” said Paisley.

Simply walking through the front door of the CFA, directly to the right of the high school entrance, gives one a sense of the grandeur of this building. An expansive lobby, brimming with natural light before walking into the auditorium itself. Comfortable seats, precise lighting and a large stage to inspire the best of the performers and the tech specialists.

“During the school year, we’re devoted to concerts, plays and school events,” said Duster. “The summer and other times, some have used the facility. ACT in Iowa City has had their annual meetings two years in a row and the students ran it all.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP GraphicsBank
Officials identify victim in fatal Linn County crash on Sunday
The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
Zach Johnson withdraws from 2021 Open, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Homeowners battle with insurance over derecho repairs nearly a year later
Homeowners battle with insurance over derecho repairs nearly a year later
Shoppers at a store.
Consumer price index makes biggest jump since 2008
Doug Jensen.
Des Moines man facing Capitol riot charges allowed pre-trial release
Iowa City art installation.
New interactive art installation in place in Iowa City's Ped Mall