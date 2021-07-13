Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Patchy early fog, then partly cloudy today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today still looks very nice overall. Watch for a few patches of fog as you head out, otherwise, plan on the sky to quickly turn partly cloudy and highs to rebound back to the 80-85 range. This is very typical for this time of year. We are still watching late tomorrow, tomorrow night and early Thursday for a potential severe weather event in our area. Dew points will be very high tomorrow afternoon ahead of this front and we should see some strong storm development in our area by the afternoon and especially the evening. A risk of very heavy rain will also exist in any storm which may lead to localized flash flooding. This front will be lingering in our area Thursday and will probably generate some additional scattered storms during the day. By Friday, the front is to our south, leading us into a nice weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
AP GraphicsBank
Officials identify victim in fatal Linn County crash on Sunday
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
Zach Johnson withdraws from 2021 Open, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
More seasonal weather ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers
Scattered showers possible through the evening