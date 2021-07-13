Patchy early fog, then partly cloudy today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today still looks very nice overall. Watch for a few patches of fog as you head out, otherwise, plan on the sky to quickly turn partly cloudy and highs to rebound back to the 80-85 range. This is very typical for this time of year. We are still watching late tomorrow, tomorrow night and early Thursday for a potential severe weather event in our area. Dew points will be very high tomorrow afternoon ahead of this front and we should see some strong storm development in our area by the afternoon and especially the evening. A risk of very heavy rain will also exist in any storm which may lead to localized flash flooding. This front will be lingering in our area Thursday and will probably generate some additional scattered storms during the day. By Friday, the front is to our south, leading us into a nice weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.