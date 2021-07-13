New full-time position at University of Dubuque to tackle waste disposal and sustainability at all Dubuque County colleges

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - William Kowalewski has spent much of his time at the University of Dubuque as a Resident Assistant, but he said the amount of waste he saw thrown out during move-out day is something that has always stuck with him.

”I have seen anything from TVs, to just hangers, to regular plain old trash,” Kowalewski said.

That, in part, prompted staff at UD to think of ways they could reduce waste, not only on their campus but on campuses county-wide. That’s why UD is now partnering with the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency to fund a new full-time position whose job will be precisely that.

Adam Hoffman, an environmental chemistry professor, led the charge.

”This person is going to be in charge of doing really cool waste-reduction activities on all seven campuses, so they are going to be doing specific items that each campus decides is useful, it is not a one size fits all,” Hoffman said. “They are going to help be a collaborator or a linker between the institutions as well as non-profits, public, private sectors in this area to help get their job done.”

The person will be an employee of the University of Dubuque but will collaborate with Clarke University, Loras College, Emmaus Bible College, Northeast Iowa Community College, Wartburg Theological Seminary, and Divine Word College.

“They are providing energy, ideas, student input and it is really going to be an awesome collaboration,” Hoffman said, about the partnership with the other Dubuque County higher-education institutions.

The DMASWA will pay $25,000 of the person’s salary while UD will be in charge of benefits and an additional $20,000 in salary.

Hoffman said they hope the position could help implement initiatives like UD’s “Donate, Don’t Dump” on other campuses.

”When students moved off campus we suggested, ‘Here, donate it instead of throwing it in the dumpster’, and just here at the University of Dubuque, we saved over 4,000 items that would have been thrown away,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the new staff member will be in charge of creating a sustainability coalition of colleges in the county. He hopes staff at the local colleges could meet monthly to discuss ideas, goals, and progress.

UD expects to have hired someone before the start of the fall semester.

