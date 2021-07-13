Show You Care
Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot

FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen. A federal judge...
FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen. A federal judge agreed on Tuesday, July 13, to free Jensen from jail more than six months after his videotaped confrontation of a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol became one of the most menacing images of the Jan. 6 riots. Jensen, 41, was wearing a T-shirt bearing the letter “Q,” a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory, when he joined the mob that approached Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman inside the building and followed the officer up two flights of stairs. (Polk County Jail via AP File)(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT
(AP) - A federal judge has agreed to free an Iowa man from jail more than six months after his videotaped confrontation of a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol became one of the most menacing images of the Jan. 6 riots.

Douglas Jensen was wearing a T-shirt bearing a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the mob that approached Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman inside the building and followed the officer up two flights of stairs.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly agreed Tuesday to release the Des Moines resident on house arrest with electronic location monitoring.

Prosecutors argued that releasing Jensen would pose a danger to the public.

