Iowa man sentenced to prison for disaster relief fraud

(Source: Gray News)(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 57-year-old Armstrong man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for receiving more than $1.3 million in loans in a fraud scheme involving federal programs offering help for coronavirus-related losses.

Federal prosecutors say Donald Franklin Trosin was sentenced this week in Cedar Rapids’ federal court. He had pleaded guilty in February to major fraud against the U.S. and money laundering conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors said Trosin was living in Champlin, Minnesota, when he conspired to launder funds from Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans he received from banks in northwest Iowa and Minnesota.

After receiving the loans, he wired the money to other people in different states.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

