‘Husband Calling Contest’ returns to Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa State Fair is less than a month away and many are excited about the events and competitions.

However, nothing quite compares to the “Husband Calling” competition.

Rose Baulreguard is one of the best around. She took home first place in 2018. She started competing back in 2003.

Rose placed third that year and says since then, she’s been hooked.

She says winning a few years ago was a dream come true, but also calls it funny.

“I get a kick out of seeing people shocked when they come see me yell and laugh, you know?” Rose said.

Rose has been with her husband for 47 years.

She encourages everyone to get involved in events at the fair.

