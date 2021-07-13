Homeowners battle with insurance over derecho repairs nearly a year later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nearly a year after the derecho, some homeowners are still fighting with their insurance companies to get the money needed to make repairs. For a family of five in Northeast Cedar Rapids, it’s a matter of getting back into their home. Aleasha LeClere and her family have been displaced since the storm.

LeClere and her husband bought their house less than a year before the storm intending for it to be their forever home.

“As the storm came in it actually flooded that attic and then it poured down into all the walls of the house,” LeClere said.

Immediately after the derecho, the family thought they were one of the lucky ones, but significant water damage hid within their walls.

“Now we have four types of toxic mold in the house so you can’t even go inside,” LeClere explained.

Her State Farm insurance policy doesn’t cover mold. LeClere told us delayed action by the company after the storm is what allowed it to grow in the first place.

“Well if they would have covered what needed to be done from the beginning, mitigating the wet contents of the house and in the walls, it wouldn’t have turned into mold,” she said.

The family has spent $15,000 of their life savings, but at this point they say insurance is only forking over half of the $200,000 it will take to get them back into their home. That’s not enough money to make it safe.

“It’s been really hard as it is considering we lost everything, to not really have a home,” LeClere told us.

She is just one of many derecho victims. Attorney Greg Usher told us he has several clients still fighting with different insurance companies to get repairs covered.

“These issues are still widespread. I’m still getting as many calls per week as I have, as I was in January, February,” Usher said.

He’s seen client after client be offered around 1/3 of what it actually takes to fix their homes. They then turn to public adjusters and when that doesn’t work, they find an attorney.

“These homeowners aren’t as dumb as they’ve been treated. And they’re worth a little bit more of your time and respect than they’ve been given so let’s see if we can’t force that to happen,” Usher told us.

In cases like LeClere’s where a family can’t live in their home, insurance will often cover a hotel room or a rental. When that comes to an end, families are left scrambling.

“For I don’t know probably 15 years now we’ve had this insurance company. But how they can just take it away and not care? We have a family, we need a place to live,” LeClere explained.

Homeowners are left to pay for their rental home and mortgage costs out of pocket, or move back into their house that’s still damaged.

“I’ve had a couple client’s decide like, hey we’re not going to finish out the kid’s bedrooms and we’ll just put bunk beds like, we’ll use the living room as a bedroom,” Usher said.

With mold on site, that is not even an option for LeClere.

“We can’t live there. We would either have to file bankruptcy or walk away from both,” she told us.

Homeowners have one year from the day of the storm to file a lawsuit against their insurance company per the statute of limitations. That’s fewer than 30 days away now.

We reached out to State Farm Tuesday morning for comment on this story and haven’t heard back yet.

