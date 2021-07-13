Fayette County man arrested for years of alleged sexual abuse of a minor, bonds out

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A month-long investigation led to the arrest of an Elgin man accused of sexual abuse of a girl from the time she was 12 until she was an adult, according to officials.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it filed charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse for 53-year-old John Franzen.

Officials said a warrant with a $25,000 cash bond was issued and Franzen was arrested. He later bonded out.

The investigation remains ongoing. More charges could be filed in this case.

Officials said, if convicted, Franzen could be required to register on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and could face up to 25 years in prison.

