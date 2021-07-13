Show You Care
Dry day ahead, storms roll back in tomorrow

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and you may notice a bit of haze to the sky as well due to upper-level wildfire smoke. That will keep highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tomorrow and Thursday are the days to watch out for. We have the potential for severe weather by the afternoon and especially in the evening hours tomorrow. Not only that, but we could see the possibility of heavy rain that could lead to a flash flooding concern as well. Stay weather aware & have ways to receive weather alerts! The highest risks look to be damaging wind and flash flooding, with the tornado threat being low, but not zero.

Scattered storms continue on Thursday before we dry out for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

