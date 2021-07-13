Davenport police investigate armed robbery at an area Kwik Shop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday morning a heavy police presence was at the Kwik Shop on East Locust in Davenport.

A TV6 crew at the scene say several Davenport police officers were investigating an armed robbery.

Investigators also tell us information is limited at this time, but no one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

As this story develops TV6 will keep you updated on air and online.

