Cedar Rapids plans public commemoration of derecho anniversary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the city of Cedar Rapids will be holding a public ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the August 10 derecho.

The commemoration will be held at Bever Park at the pavilion located off of Bever Avenue SE on August 10, 2021, between 10:30 a.m. and Noon. City leaders, staff, and first responders will take part in a tree-planting ceremony at the start of the event, with lunch and other activities, including free giveaways, to follow.

Local food trucks will offer lunch for free while supplies last.

The derecho, or long-lived complex of severe thunderstorms producing damaging winds, moved through the Cedar Rapids area in the early afternoon of August 10, 2020. Winds in the city were estimated by National Weather Service officials to be gusting as high as 140 mph at times, causing extensive damage. Bever Park was among the public areas hardest hit, remaining closed for an extended period after the storm for cleanup efforts.

