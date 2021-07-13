Show You Care
Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition. They could still add them. But prosecutors may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S. prosecutors have charged no one with sedition or with treason.

Prosecutors could still add those charges, but they may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions.

At least some scholars argue that if anyone qualifies for the charges, it’s those who sought to force legislators to abandon their certification of the presidential election.

Defense lawyers say the mere suggestion their clients committed treason or sedition exaggerates the events of Jan. 6.

