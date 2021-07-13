Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP GraphicsBank
Officials identify victim in fatal Linn County crash on Sunday
The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
Zach Johnson withdraws from 2021 Open, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Vacant storefronts in some places are still a common sight after the past year shut many...
New I Love IC retail referral program aims to fill vacant storefronts in Iowa City
Miranda Breeden, 46, of Monticello.
Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee pleads guilty to enticement of a minor
Vacant storefronts in some places are still a common sight after the past year shut many...
New I Love IC retail referral program aims to fill vacant storefronts in Iowa City
Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread, one of the top 3 new foods at the Iowa State Fair for...
New Iowa State Fair food items for 2021