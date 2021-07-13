Show You Care
16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident showing signs of recovery

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jaramillo family’s pastor shared an update as 16-year-old David continues to recover in the hospital after the deadly Raging River accident at Adventureland.

Pastor Christian Shields shared a picture of David and Sabrina standing by David Jr.’s hospital bed at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

He said it captures the moment their son was first aware of their presence.

The raft the family was in flipped on July 3 at the amusement park. Their 11-year-old son Michael died from the accident.

Shields also said David is showing signs of recovery each day.

Christian Life Church has started a GoFundMe to help the Jaramillo family. It’s currently at more than $47,000 raised.

