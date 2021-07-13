Show You Care
$100,000 reward offered for missing Black Hawk County cousins on 9 year anniversary of disappearance

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday marks nine years since cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook disappeared in Black Hawk County, and now Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The 10-year-old and 8-year-old girls were last seen on their bikes near Meyers Lake on this day in 2012.

Hunters found their bodies about five months later at a park in Bremer County.

On Saturday, those close to the girls gathered for the 9th Memorial Ride and Drive in their memory.

The money for the ride goes towards the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers as well as the Memorial Isle in Meyers Park.

The ride has raised more than $30,000 in the last nine years.

Investigators say if you have any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the girls’ disappearance, call Evansdale Police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Information can be sent to: ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us.

