Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East...
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side.

Police say a man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover.

WXYZ-TV reported from the scene that more than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall.

The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
AP GraphicsBank
Officials identify victim in fatal Linn County crash on Sunday
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
Zach Johnson withdraws from 2021 Open, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teen's golf ball struck by lightning
First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Test Iowa to transition to offering at home COVID-19 testing kits
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Pressured by allies, Biden escalates fight for voting rights