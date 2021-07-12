Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Zach Johnson withdraws from 2021 Open, tests positive for COVID-19

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Zach Johnson has announced he will withdraw from the 2021 Open Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson won The Open in 2015.

In a statement, Johnson wished luck to all the competitors and said he looks forward to returning to St. Andrews next year.

“Johnson played the John Deere so this presumably occurred prior to the charter leaving for England,” ESPN’s Bob Harig said in a Tweet Monday morning. “It’s hard to keep track but believe we are up to 16 [withdrawls] or opt outs.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash east of Marion
Travis Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg.
Linn County inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
(Source: WALB)
Mediacom outage affecting around 1,000 customers in Cedar Rapids
2-year-old Zavien Kinyon loved motorcycles.
More than 200 motorcycles escort body of 2-year-old Iowa native to grave in North Liberty
Firefighters enter a building in Riverside on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Fire in vacant portion of building in Riverside

Latest News

Lucas Glover holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday,...
Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win
Lisbon holds off Central City
Lisbon holds off Central City 3-0, advances to 1A Region 8 championship
Tristan Wirfs honored by Mount Vernon Alumni Association
Tristan Wirfs receives “Mustang Outstanding Achievement Hall of Fame Award” from Mount Vernon’s Alumni Association
Lisbon holds off Central City
Lisbon holds off Central City 3-0