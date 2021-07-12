Zach Johnson withdraws from 2021 Open, tests positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Zach Johnson has announced he will withdraw from the 2021 Open Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson won The Open in 2015.

In a statement, Johnson wished luck to all the competitors and said he looks forward to returning to St. Andrews next year.

“Johnson played the John Deere so this presumably occurred prior to the charter leaving for England,” ESPN’s Bob Harig said in a Tweet Monday morning. “It’s hard to keep track but believe we are up to 16 [withdrawls] or opt outs.”

