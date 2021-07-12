Show You Care
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her husband while he slept in July 2020. She received a life sentence with a minimum of 12 years in prison.(Source: Cheshire Constabulary)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTER, England (Gray News) - An English woman was given a life sentence for murdering her husband by pouring boiling water mixed with sugar on him. She was reportedly angry over allegations he had sexually abused children when she attacked him.

Corinna Smith, 59, received a life sentence July 9 with a minimum of 12 years in prison, according to a news release from the Cheshire Constabulary. She was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her husband, 81-year-old Michael Baines, while he slept in July 2020.

Baines suffered burns to 36% of his body and died a month later, despite medical treatment.

“Smith killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way. To throw boiling water over someone when they are asleep is absolutely horrific,” said Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes. “The sugar placed into the water makes it vicious. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better. It left Michael in agony.”

The day before the attack, Smith was told of allegations that Baines “had committed sexual abuse against children,” the Chester Standard reports. The claim included an allegation related to Smith and Baines’ son, Craig, who committed suicide at age 25 in 2007.

The allegations have not been proven, but officials say Smith believed them to be true when she attacked Baines.

“Although the background provides some explanation as to why you did what you did, I am sure you know that it cannot provide an excuse. Your actions cannot begin to be justified, whatever you believed your husband had done,” said Justice Amanda Yip at Smith’s sentencing.

A jury found Smith guilty of murder after a five-day trial in June.

