Trump wins CPAC straw poll in Dallas, expects rematch with Biden if he runs again

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump easily won the straw poll for the 2024 Presidential race among Republicans at CPAC Sunday.

The three-day Conservative Political Action Conference, which normally serves as an audition for GOP presidential contenders, wrapped up Sunday.

In his speech, Trump discussed many topics including crime, police policy, and immigration.

”We will secure our borders,” he said. “We will stop left wing cancel culture. We will restore free speech and fair elections. And we will make America great again.”

In the straw poll taken in Dallas, Trump won over a field of a dozen candidates with 70 percent of the delegates’ votes.

In his speech, Trump made it clear if he runs, he expects a rematch with President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has brought our country to the brink of ruin. Right here in Texas, we are the epicenter of a boarder, migration crisis unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in the U.S. in the history of our country.”

Trump also took aim at Democrats for their position on policing.

“In New York City, crime is out of control. It’s at record levels with nobody being prosecuted except of course for innocent Republicans are being prosecuted,” Trump said. “The Democrats know their policies on crime are so unpopular, so radical, so crazy, they are now trying to pretend they never lead ‘Defund the Police’ movement in the first place. ‘We never said ‘Defund the Police, you know who did, the Republicans did it.’ That’s what they do. It’s called disinformation.”

In the straw poll of CPAC attendees, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished in second place to former President Trump with 21 percent. But a second poll, which took into account that Trump might not run in 2024, showed Governor DeSantis winning with 68 percent.

Taking second place in that poll, was former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with five percent.

The former president’s son, Donald Trump Junior, finished in third place, with four percent.

