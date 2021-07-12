Show You Care
Solon man sentenced to 12 years in prison for possessing child pornography

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Solon man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography.

Alfredo Alexander Lujan, 43, was sentenced on June 30, after a February 19 guilty plea.

Court documents said the FBI identified Lujan as having traded child pornography, and sent links containing child pornography back and forth, with someone in North Carolina.

Officials said law enforcement discovered that Lujan possessed nearly 200 images and videos depicting child pornography in total, and that Lujan admitted to receiving and possessing it.

Lujan will also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. He was also ordered to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and a $5,000 special assessment in accordance with the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

