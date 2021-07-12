Show You Care
Scattered showers possible through the evening

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers will still be possible through the early evenings hours before eventually dissipating. They will be very light and brief, similar to yesterday. Highs stay below average in the low to mid-70s.

Overnight, we turn partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the 60s and patchy fog may be possible out the door.

Tomorrow will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s. We may see hazy skies from upper-level wildfire smoke due to wildfires in Canada. Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. We may see the potential of severe weather and we will be able to convey specific threats as we get closer. Highs stay in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

