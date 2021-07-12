Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Records: Iowa troopers going to border at ‘no cost to Texas’

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hands out pens to law enforcement officers after signing the Back the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hands out pens to law enforcement officers after signing the Back the Blue bill, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, in Johnston, Iowa. Reynolds signed into law the sweeping pro-police bill that also heightens criminal penalties for certain protest activities disappointing supporters of criminal justice reform who had hoped the governor and lawmakers would fulfill promises made last year to consider a ban on racial profiling by police and other measures that would ease mistreatment of minorities by police.(Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Agreements between Iowa and Texas show Iowa is donating the use of state troopers and their equipment at “no cost to Texas” to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Despite that language, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says there still is a chance Texas could eventually pick up the costs after the mission concludes.

The agreements show Iowa troopers, tactical officers, command staff and an investigator will be part of the deployment.

Iowa officials have said previously they expect to send 25 to 30 officers from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for a two-week mission this month.

The agreements show Texas and Arizona asked other states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission” for the good of the country.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash east of Marion
Travis Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg.
Linn County inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
(Source: WALB)
Mediacom outage affecting around 1,000 customers in Cedar Rapids
The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident

Latest News

Solon man sentenced to 12 years in prison for possessing child pornography
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of...
Iowa voting rights activist considers run for Iowa governor
A man accused of threatening to start a school shooting in Iowa is now exploring a run for...
Man accused of threatening school shooting considers run for Ankeny school board
Former President Trump says he expects to go head-to-head against President Biden *if he runs...
Former President Trump's lawyers may be penalized over Michigan election case