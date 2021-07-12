Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Prospect Meadows baseball complex draws thousands to Marion for tournament

Prospect Meadows drew thousand of people to Marion this weekend
Prospect Meadows drew thousand of people to Marion this weekend(Kristin Rogers / KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Prospect Meadows in Marion is wrapping up it’s largest tournament ever. This weekend brought 86 teams from 13 different states.

“This is what we do for our kids right, everybody knows that,” Larry O’Keefe said, who drove almost 9 hours from Michigan to watch his son play.

Others came from Arkansas, Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Wouldn’t have it any other way,” Kari Dobratz told us, who travelled from Wisconsin.

Those coming from out of town stayed in area hotels, a benefit to hotels in the metro.

“I know this weekend it’s been tough to get a hotel room. A lot of people are staying in Coralville and Iowa City in addition to Cedar Rapids and Marion,” Jack Roeder said, President and CEO of Prospect Meadows.

The complex is expecting to have a $5 Million economic impact in the month of July alone, with over 5,000 hotel rooms.

People coming in from out of town also have to have somewhere to eat, so they’re supporting area restaurants.

“We try to go out and eat as a team at least once, it just, lets the boys have some fun on our down time,” Dobratz said.

Some visitors enjoyed local events while in town as well.

“Went to the Kernals game which was great, you know baseball, baseball, baseball,” O’Keefe explained.

Prospect Meadows continues to bring foot traffic, far outside the fences of the ball park. And many of them, will be back.

“We’ve been here once this year, once last year, we have one more yet this summer,” Dobratz told us.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash east of Marion
Travis Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg.
Linn County inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
(Source: WALB)
Mediacom outage affecting around 1,000 customers in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Southeast Iowa reporting lowest levels of COVID-19 vaccination in the state
Southeast Iowa reporting lowest levels of COVID-19 vaccination in the state
Keyshawn Allers
One year later: Loved ones of Keyshawn Allers still searching for answers
CR Summer Rally program hopes to draw more people to arts & entertainment venues
CR Summer Rally program hopes to draw more people to arts & entertainment venues
Monday marks the one year anniversary of 19-year-old Keyshawn Aller’s death. Someone shot and...
One year later: Loved ones of Keyshawn Allers still searching for answers