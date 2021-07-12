Prospect Meadows baseball complex draws thousands to Marion for tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Prospect Meadows in Marion is wrapping up it’s largest tournament ever. This weekend brought 86 teams from 13 different states.

“This is what we do for our kids right, everybody knows that,” Larry O’Keefe said, who drove almost 9 hours from Michigan to watch his son play.

Others came from Arkansas, Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Wouldn’t have it any other way,” Kari Dobratz told us, who travelled from Wisconsin.

Those coming from out of town stayed in area hotels, a benefit to hotels in the metro.

“I know this weekend it’s been tough to get a hotel room. A lot of people are staying in Coralville and Iowa City in addition to Cedar Rapids and Marion,” Jack Roeder said, President and CEO of Prospect Meadows.

The complex is expecting to have a $5 Million economic impact in the month of July alone, with over 5,000 hotel rooms.

People coming in from out of town also have to have somewhere to eat, so they’re supporting area restaurants.

“We try to go out and eat as a team at least once, it just, lets the boys have some fun on our down time,” Dobratz said.

Some visitors enjoyed local events while in town as well.

“Went to the Kernals game which was great, you know baseball, baseball, baseball,” O’Keefe explained.

Prospect Meadows continues to bring foot traffic, far outside the fences of the ball park. And many of them, will be back.

“We’ve been here once this year, once last year, we have one more yet this summer,” Dobratz told us.

