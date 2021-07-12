Over 120 cats and kittens brought into the Paws and More shelter

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Cindy Rico Chavez, of Riverside, adopted a kitten on Saturday and spent her Sunday finding a friend for her new addition.

“It will be nice to have a companion for him,” Rico Chavez said.

Rico Chavez had plenty of kittens to pick from at Paws and More in Washington. Over 120 kittens and cats were brought to the shelter over the last eight weeks.

“It was pretty much people calling them in, and if they were in Washington County, we’d go pick them up,” Vanessa Love, the kennel manager at the facility, said.

Love said that COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, and people feeling more comfortable meant more calls to people seeing and calling in stray cats.

“Everything was shut down last year,” Love said. “It was a break because no one brought strays in.”

Love said the shelter could handle more stray cats and kittens, and planned on getting more as the warm weather continued. To help find these felines some new homes, they held a “Kitten Shower:” A single cat usually was sold for $100, but during the weekend, it was reduced to $50. A person could pay $75 for 2.

“We take in cats until we run out of kennels,” Love said.

Rico Chavez said the special deal wasn’t deciding factor, but it was one that she was taking advantage of to find her new kitten a companion.

“The price helps out especially for others who might have a tougher time being able to get a kitten,” Rico Chavez said.

