Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Over 120 cats and kittens brought into the Paws and More shelter

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Cindy Rico Chavez, of Riverside, adopted a kitten on Saturday and spent her Sunday finding a friend for her new addition.

“It will be nice to have a companion for him,” Rico Chavez said.

Rico Chavez had plenty of kittens to pick from at Paws and More in Washington. Over 120 kittens and cats were brought to the shelter over the last eight weeks.

“It was pretty much people calling them in, and if they were in Washington County, we’d go pick them up,” Vanessa Love, the kennel manager at the facility, said.

Love said that COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, and people feeling more comfortable meant more calls to people seeing and calling in stray cats.

“Everything was shut down last year,” Love said. “It was a break because no one brought strays in.”

Love said the shelter could handle more stray cats and kittens, and planned on getting more as the warm weather continued. To help find these felines some new homes, they held a “Kitten Shower:” A single cat usually was sold for $100, but during the weekend, it was reduced to $50. A person could pay $75 for 2.

“We take in cats until we run out of kennels,” Love said.

Rico Chavez said the special deal wasn’t deciding factor, but it was one that she was taking advantage of to find her new kitten a companion.

“The price helps out especially for others who might have a tougher time being able to get a kitten,” Rico Chavez said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old Zavien Kinyon loved motorcycles.
More than 200 motorcycles escort body of 2-year-old Iowa native to grave in North Liberty
Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
A roadway crash.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash east of Marion
The widow of a man who died in an accident in Adventureland in 2016 says she's angry about this...
Adventureland CEO a political force before fatal accident
Travis Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg.
Linn County inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty

Latest News

Central Furniture Rescue.
Linn County non-profit using furniture to ease transition out of homelessness
Fatal crash in Linn County.
One killed in crash along U.S. Highway 151 in Linn County
Travis Fulton.
Man found dead in Linn County Jail by apparent suicide
Washington County shelter cat.
Washington County animal shelter seeing major influx of cats