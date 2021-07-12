One year later: Loved ones of Keyshawn Allers still searching for answers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks the one year anniversary of 19-year-old Keyshawn Aller’s death. Someone shot and killed Allers last year.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 12th, 2020. Police said they found him with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Curtis Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids.

A year later, family and friends gathered at Noelridge Park to continue to bring attention to the case and information leading to an arrest. Family held a remembrance cookout and balloon release Monday to raise funds for reward money. They sold bracelets and lanyards like these featuring Keyshawn’s name and picture to do that.

Tiona Allers, Keyshawn’s mom, says a year later, the pain doesn’t get easier but says she wanted to remember her son whom she describes as outgoing, played football for Kennedy High School, and had dreams to go to the military and be the first kid to graduate college in their family. Tiona says she hopes to raise money from this event to find who is responsible for taking her son’s life.

“We didn’t really come forward right way. We thought that the person who did it, they (the police) would get the person right away. Now, it’s been a year so now I’m asking the city for help, so I’m doing a big fundraiser,” said Tiona.

Tiona says she’s hoping this event will help bring justice, and says she just wants anyone who knows something to come forward.

“If you know something, there’s $10,000 that you are more than welcome to have. Please give our family closure. It’s everyday. It’s a constant fight. I didn’t ask to be in this group. I didn’t ask for none of this. I didn’t ask for every day I cry because I don’t see my son,” said Tiona.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to submit a tip with Linn County Crime Stoppers. Donations are also accepted at all Collins Community Credit Union locations for the Keyshawn Allers Memorial Fund.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department tells TV9 the case is still open and under investigation, with nothing new to report right now.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.