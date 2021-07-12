Officials identify victim in fatal Linn County crash on Sunday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released the name of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

Lois Winch, 80, of Hopkinton, was killed when her vehicle left the roadway on U.S. Highway 151 near Stone Road, between Marion and Springville. Winch’s 2006 Mercury Mountaineer landed upside-down in a creek under a highway bridge.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

