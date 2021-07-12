More seasonal weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fully dry day move sin on Tuesday. The upper-level storms that keep us cloudy and cool through the early part of the week moves to the east. Tuesday brings us a partly cloudy sky and more seasonal readings with highs back in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday look to get more active with showers and storms. We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms on Wednesday so make sure you are weather aware. Have a great night.

