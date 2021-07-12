Marion expected to begin tree stump removal next week

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Monday, July 19th, the city of Marion will begin removing right-of-way tree stumps that were a result of the August 2020 Derecho.

The city has surveyed the trees and expects to remove more than 1,000 stumps before over the next twelve months.

The damage that the trees may have caused to sidewalks will be replaced at the owner’s expense, with a $27 per square yard refund given by the city. Cedar Rapids will be taking on the work and cost of sidewalk repair and asking FEMA to reimburse for the cost.

Marion has hired a private contractor to do the removals.

“The contractor that we’ve selected is confident that they can do it within that 12-month window,” said Mike Chimprich, City Arborist.

“They’ve just recently acquired a new piece of equipment that’s a little more suited for larger stumps of that size and to also help with efficient,”.

The city will first begin removing trees in the oldest areas of the city and move outward. This is not the same order that the city will be replanting the trees.

They will begin replanting all over with no real specific order.

“We also want to diversify the maturity of the trees down the road,” said Cimprich.

Replanting will begin in the fall.

The latest the removals will be complete is by November 1, 2022.

