Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

A police report says the shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester.

The report says Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.”

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash east of Marion
Travis Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg.
Linn County inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
Fireworks season may be over, but the fight over a sign in Washington, Iowa, isn’t.
Fireworks vendor says rights were violated after being told to take his ‘Karen’ sign down
(Source: WALB)
Mediacom outage affecting around 1,000 customers in Cedar Rapids
The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident says 16-year-old David is...
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident

Latest News

“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
Mom shares message after teen daughter dies of rare COVID-related condition
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
Hollywood Minute: 'Black Widow'
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations
Solon man sentenced to 12 years in prison for possessing child pornography