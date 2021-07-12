Man accused of threatening school shooting considers run for Ankeny school board

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - A man accused of threatening to start a school shooting in Iowa is now exploring a run for school board.

Issac Holtz was 19 when he admitted to sending threatening emails against Waukee High School in March last year.

He has since created a website announcing a run for the Ankeny school board.

Jason Danielson and Andrew Rasmussen are among a number of parents and teachers who have expressed concerned.

“It was very concerning that someone who had made threats like that was considering running for school board,” Rasmussen said.

They say they understand Holtz is young, and they are all for second chances, but they don’t think a school board seat is appropriate.

“A school board would be directly overseeing things that involve the kids,” Danielson said. “This is a guy who literally threatened, you know, an entire school a year ago.”

Holtz received a deferred judgement on one count of threat of terrorism following the incident last year in Dallas County.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.