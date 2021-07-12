Jury selection to begin in trial for man charged in death of Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jury selection is set to start for one of the men charged in connection to the murder of Chris Bagley in Linn County.

Prosecutors charged Drew Blahnik with first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution, and abuse of a corpse.

His trial was supposed to happen in February.

A judge pushed it back after Blahnik’s attorney argued the defense received evidence too close to the trial date.

Bagley disappeared after leaving his home in Walker in December 2018.

Investigators found his body buried in the backyard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids in March 2019.

An autopsy showed he died from several stab wounds.

Investigators testified in a court hearing, Blahnik confessed to stabbing Bagley.

A man now convicted in connection to Bagley’s death is set to testify against Blahnik.

This is part of a plea deal reached with Drew Wagner.

He pleaded guilty to lesser charges in June of last year.

In court, Wagner confessed he started the fight which led to Bagley’s death.

He also admits to holding Bagley down before he says Blahnik stabbed Bagley.

Wagner faces up to 42 years in prison.

He will not have his sentencing hearing until after Blahnik has his trial.

