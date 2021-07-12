Show You Care
Jaramillo family’s pastor gives update on 16-year-old injured in Adventureland accident

By WOI
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (WOI) - The pastor of the family involved in a deadly Adventureland accident said 16-year-old David is suffering from eyesight problems.

On July 3rd, the Jaramillo family was on the Raging River ride when their raft flipped over, and 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died from his injuries.

His older brother, 16-year-old David, was in a medically induced coma.

The Jaramillo family has been a part of Christian Life Church in Cedar Rapids for the last year and a half.

Their pastor Christian Shields has given updates to the public on the family’s condition since the tragic accident.

David is now awake after being in a coma.

Last week, Shields said David was alert and able to make gestures with his head.

But now he says there’s a bigger concern.

“He can’t see right now,” Shields said. “I don’t know why his eyes are damaged. I don’t know if it’s because of the water or lack of oxygen or both, there is an eye doctor working on him. We’re praying for his brain to be fully healed and that there wouldn’t be long-term brain damage, which would be a miracle from God.”

David Jaramillo Senior says the family is upset and shocked by what happened.

A recently released police report showed there were delays and difficulties in getting to where the accident occurred in the park.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

