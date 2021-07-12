Show You Care
It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

