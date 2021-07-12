Show You Care
Iowa voting rights activist considers run for Iowa governor

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of...
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. DeJear said Monday, July 12, 2021, she is considering a run for Iowa governor. DeJear, a Democrat, announced formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear says she is considering a run for Iowa governor.

DeJear on Monday announced the formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans.

She will begin at a Des Moines hair salon and then travel to Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison and Ottumwa.

DeJear won the Democratic nomination for Iowa Secretary of State in 2018, becoming the first Black person to be nominated by a major political party for a statewide office in Iowa.

She was defeated in the general election by incumbent Republican Paul Pate. Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, also a Democrat, announced his candidacy last month.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet formally announced a run for reelection.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

