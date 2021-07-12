Illinois man sentenced to 18 months for fraudulent derecho claim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who pleaded guilty to making fraudulent claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the August 10 derecho will spend 18 months in federal prison.

Tavonte Donnell Stewart, 23, of Chicago, Ill., was sentenced to 18 months in prison, as well as being ordered to pay restitution to FEMA, by a federal judge in the Northern District of Iowa.

Prosecutors said that Stewart admitted in his plea agreement that he applied for $5,927.40 in federal disaster benefits in October 2020 after the derecho, fraudulently claiming that he lived in Cedar Rapids at the time of the storm. The money was paid by FEMA, which Stewart then spent on jewelry for his girlfriend and a duplicate identification card from the Illinois Secretary of State.

Stewart was living in Chicago at the time of the claim, and a similar application for benefits in a different disaster in California, according to prosecutors and probation records.

Stewart was ordered to pay the sum of the claim back to FEMA, and will be subject to five years of supervised release after completing his term.

