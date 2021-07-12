Show You Care
Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win

Lucas Glover holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday,...
Lucas Glover holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Lucas Glover is a winner again after 10 long years. It all came together over the back nine at the John Deere Classic. The former U.S. Open champion birdied five of his last seven and finished with a par save from the bunker. That gave him a 64 and a two-shot victory over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na. It was his first PGA Tour victory after 244 official starts. Glover’s last win was in 2011 at Quail Hollow. The victory returns him to the Masters. He already was in the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s.

