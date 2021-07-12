Cristhian Bahena Rivera to be sentenced Thursday
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts is set for sentencing later this week.
A jury found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first degree murder in May.
His sentencing is set for Thursday.
Police say he attacked Tibbetts while she was out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa in July 2018.
Investigators found her body in a rural Poweshiek County field five weeks later.
During his trial, Bahena Rivera testified a group of masked men killed Tibbetts and forced him to take part.
