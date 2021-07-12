CR Summer Rally program hopes to draw more people to arts & entertainment venues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -With the help of GreenState Credit Union, The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is encouraging people to return to arts and entertainment venues this summer. Those types of venues were greatly impacted as people weren’t gathering for things like concerts because of the pandemic.

In the effort to help drive visitors the CR Summer Rally program launched today, which is essentially 40 different giveaways the Economic Alliance will be hosting over the next 10 weeks.

People can enter the giveaways on their website or social media accounts, as well as see the 22 venues and entertainment places that are taking part.

”We want to make sure that you know we are really rallying behind this community especially so that we can get traffic back into them, breathe life back into these really cool places that we have in Cedar Rapids that we don’t want to lose,” Jule Day said, Communications Manager for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

The giveaway will include gift baskets, vouchers, and tickets to events. Winners will be drawn at random.

