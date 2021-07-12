Clouds linger once again, a few more showers also possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much like we experienced this past weekend, plan on plenty of clouds in the sky once again. This will work to hold temperatures back a bit with widespread highs only in the 70s. A few showers may occur as well. The sky looks to clear out somewhat this evening and this may lead to some fog development by tomorrow morning. Whatever fog that happens to develop should lift out pretty quickly, leaving us quiet with highs into the lower 80s. The next system is not far off, though, with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms returning to the area later Wednesday into Thursday. Some severe weather may occur during that time and we’ll be watching for specific threats as we get closer. Things look to quiet down for the weekend with highs mainly in the 80s.

